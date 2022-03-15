Spence, Gervonta Davis highlight Showtime boxing schedule

Showtime unveiled its spring and early summer boxing schedule Tuesday, headlined by pay-per-view draws Errol Spence Jr. And Gervonta Davis.

The schedule release also confirmed a disappointing turn in negotiations that failed to produce an anticipated meeting between unbeaten WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and unbeaten former light-middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.

Houston’s Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) will now face journeyman Maciej Sulecki on Showtime June 18 in Houston after attempts to strike a joint pay-per-view deal with DAZN-connected Munguia unraveled.

Al Haymon, who heads the Premier Boxing Champions promotion that Charlo fights for, is a longtime adversary of Munguia’s American promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

Fights previously announced were also on the schedule, including the April 16 three-belt welterweight unification bout between unbeaten WBC-IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and Cuba’s Yordenia Ugas at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

Unbeaten Davis will defend his WBA lightweight belt against Rolando Romero in a May 28 pay-per-view at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

On May 14, Showtime will televise the anticipated 154-pound full unification rematch between Charlo’s twin brother, Jermell, and Argentina’s Bruan Castano in Los Angeles. The pair fought to a draw July 17.

That card will include gifted unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis” against Custio Clayton.

A week later, unbeaten super-middleweight David Benavidez headlines a hometown card in Phoenix against former middleweight champion David Lemieux.

Other Showtime action includes: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora in a 154-pound title eliminator April 9 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas; unified 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton defending his belts against former champion Danny Roman June 4 in Minneapolis; and new WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo making his first title defense against former super-bantamweight champion Rey Vargas in San Antonio.