Daily Sports Smile: UConn star Paige Bueckers gifts new sneakers to teammates

UConn Huskies women's basketball star Paige Bueckers had a special surprise for her teammates. The talented guard gifted each teammate with a new pair of sneakers this week.

Bueckers has a NIL deal with sneaker marketplace StockX. She signed a three-year deal with the company to represent the brand. In a heartwarming gesture, Bueckers provided some of the latest sneaker releases to her teammates.

UConn teammate Christyn Williams shared a video of the cool moment via her Instagram account. All the top sneaker brands were represented from Jordans to Adidas Yeezy Boosts.

Bueckers also recently announced an NIL deal with Cash App. It is her third NIL deal along with StockX and Gatorade.

The Cash App deal will help launch the Paige Bueckers Foundation with a focus to create opportunities for children and families. According to Forbes, the foundation will also promote social justice initiatives as well.

This season, Bueckers has missed time with a knee injury. She hasn’t played since December and was initially slated to miss 6-8 weeks.

UConn has played well in her absence. The Huskies are 15-4 overall and have won six straight games including a big victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.