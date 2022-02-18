Daily Sports Smile: NCAA teams support Georgia Tech's Tasha Butts amid breast cancer diagnosis

The NCAA community has rallied behind Georgia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Tasha Butts as she battles an advanced stage of breast cancer. Butts announced her cancer diagnosis in December via the team’s official website.

“This has not been an easy discovery,” Butts said in her statement. “At age 39, I never thought I’d be sitting here dealing with this disease. But I have full confidence in my doctors, my faith, who I am and who I was taught to be, which is a fighter. I want to, and hope to be, an example and an inspiration for others who may be experiencing the same thing.”

Several NCAA teams have offered their support. There is a special social hashtag, “TashaTough” that is making rounds on multiple platforms. This week, the teams displayed a heartwarming special video message to Butts.

Georgia Tech also created “Tasha Tough” t-shirts to show support as well. The pink shirts were available for fans at a recent game.

Butts starred at Tennessee in her collegiate career. She later played in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx, Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets.

She joined Georgia Tech in 2019 as an assistant coach. Last season, Butts was promoted to her current role as associate head coach.

In her tenure, Butts has helped several develop their basketball skills. Multiple players have grown exponentially during her stops at Duquesne, UCLA and LSU among others.

“We were all shocked with Tasha’s diagnosis, but the positive is she is in a fantastic city with doctors extremely qualified to treat her,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner said in December. “Tasha has been instrumental in our success over these past two and a half seasons.

“She is surrounded by a Georgia Tech community that will support her and a team that will love her through this. Tasha is a strong woman who has every intention of beating this diagnosis, and we will be with her every step of the way.”