Daily Sports Smile: Stanford WBB coach Tara VanDerveer wins 17th Pac-12 Coach of the Year award

Stanford Cardinal women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer continues to add to her legendary career.

VanDerveer was named the John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. It was her 17th time winning the award in 36 seasons at the helm. This season, VanDerveer has led the Cardinal to a 25-3 record en route to a top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cardinal are also on an impressive 17-game winning streak. They are currently ranked No. 2 nationally and have won 31 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents.

Multiple players also earned top conference awards. Junior guard Haley Jones was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and sophomore Cameron Brink was selected as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior guard Lexie Hull was named to the All-Pac-12 team alongside Jones and Brink. She also was on the All-Defensive team next to Brink and senior guard Anna Wilson.

Freshman Kiki Iriafen earned honorable mention for All-Freshman team.

VanDerveer is excited for her players and for the start of postseason play. She is the winningest NCAA coach in women’s basketball history but knows the Pac-12 Tournament is always a tough challenge.

“Honestly right now we're turning our attention to the Pac-12 Tournament because that's the NCAA seed,” VanDerveer told the Associated Press. “That's how you get the NCAA seed.”

However, VanDerveer is more interested in making sure the Cardinal continue to play better as an overall unit.

“Our defense can be a lot better, our offense we can execute a lot better,” VanDerveer said.

Stanford will have a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament. They will face the either Oregon or Arizona State in the quarterfinals.

Should the Cardinal get through the Pac-12 Tournament, there is a chance they can secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.