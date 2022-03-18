Daily Sports Smile: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley congratulates UIW Cardinals after NCAA Tournament debut

As a three-time Olympic gold medalist, six-time WNBA All-Star and a NCAA National Champion coach, Dawn Staley is no stranger to taking pictures with fans.

But on Wednesday, it was a colleague who asked for his team to share a moment with the South Carolina Gamecocks coach.

University of the Incarnate Word coach Jeff Dow sent a tweet to Staley hours after his team fell to Howard University at Colonial Life Arena — home of the Gamecocks.

"Coach we have a lot of players, and staff, that would love the opportunity to take a picture with you tomorrow morning before we depart Columbia, SC," he wrote. "We are coming by around 8:45 am for the girls that want to take pictures with the A'ja Wilson statue."

Staley replied, "I’ll meet you there Jeff!"

The UIW Cardinals, who benefited from this year's expansion of the women's NCAA tournament from 64 to 68 teams, won the Southland Conference to earn an automatic bid into the first-four round. Despite their historic run, the Cardinals fell to the Howard Bison 55-51 Wednesday.

Waiting for the team as they made an early exit after a valiant effort were Staley and her squad. The Gamecocks supported the Cardinals with a handshake line in the tunnel after the game, according to a tweet from UIW's assistant coach Amber Cunningham and shared by Staley.

The two-time A-10 Coach of the Year kept her promise. She met the UIW team Thursday in front of the statue dedicated to one of her most successful former players.

The top-seed Gamecocks host the Howard Bison Friday at 2 p.m. ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Coach Dow took had words of encouragement for his new friend.

"Good luck in March Madness," he wrote. "Don’t sleep on Howard!"