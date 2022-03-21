Daily Sports Smile: Houston coach Kelvin Sampson lets loose after securing Sweet 16 spot

Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson couldn't contain his excitement Sunday after his team defeated Big Ten regular-season champions Illinois 68-53, securing a spot in the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Walking through the bowels of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Sampson swiftly made his way to the small locker room containing his group of players already celebrating the victory. Sampson, 66, immediately pulled his team-branded red polo over his head and lifted his bare arms in celebration while players emptied their water bottles into the air.

After seeing the video, NBA great and CBS March Madness analyst Charles Barkley said, "I don't know if I can unsee that."

But it's definitely not a day the Cougars will soon forget.

MARCH MADNESS:Winners and losers from Sunday's NCAA Tournament games

No. 5 Houston ranked one spot below the Fighting Illini but dominated the game. Guard Taze Moore led the team offensively with 21 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes on the court. Defensively, the Cougars had eight steals, blocked six shots and forced 17 turnovers.

With the exuberant locker room celebrations, it's easy to overlook that, with Sunday's win, Sampson has now led the Cougars to three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

"Most definitely you have to let those emotions out, especially the way we work and the way we prepare for things like this and these moments," Moore said after the game. "It's just an amazing feeling to come out on top."

Teammate Reggie Chaney added: "It was a good feeling seeing Coach take his shirt off and dance."

Houston had to overcome adversity to make their three-peat appearance in the Sweet 16. The team lost its two best players to injuries in December. Without guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, who were part of the 2021 team that made it to the Final Four, the team found motivation to grow closer, and now they are on to the next round.

"We got a brand-new bunch," Sampson said after the game. "They're high-character kids, they buy in. It's never about them. Our program is always about we and us, and that's what happens when you have great kids."