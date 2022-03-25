Daily Sports Smile: Saint Peter's standout Doug Edert signs NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings

The Saint Peter's Peacocks caught the nation’s attention during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last week. The Peacocks embark on their first Sweet 16 appearance and are drawing rave reviews in the process.

Peacocks standout Doug Edert has stepped into the spotlight. Edert has scored 33 points in the tournament and made clutch shots down the stretch. Several fans have taken notice of his terrific play during March Madness.

Count Buffalo Wild Wings as major fan. The national restaurant chain agreed to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Edert.

Edert confirmed the news on his Instagram account. He posted a photo highlighting the Buffalo Wild Wings brand.

This season, Edert has played a key role in Saint Peter’s success. The Peacocks earned an automatic bid after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). They entered the NCAA Tournament as a 15th seed and upset No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State to reach the Sweet 16.

Edert is enjoying the moment. However, he told local reporters that the Peacocks still have something to prove in the NCAA Tournament.

"The chip on our shoulder is just getting bigger and bigger," Edert said. "We’re still trying to prove ourselves. We’re not satisfied with anything right now."

The Peacocks will play No. 3 Purdue on Friday. The game will be broadcast at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS. Saint Peter's look to continue their Cinderella run and can reach the Elite Eight with another win.