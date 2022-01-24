Daily Sports Smile: Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee scores 61 points to set new NCAA record

Kansas State Wildcats star Ayoka Lee rewrote the NCAA history books on Sunday afternoon. The junior center scored 61 points to shatter a long-standing NCAA Division I record.

Lee surpassed former Long Beach State standout Cindy Brown and Minnesota alum Rachel Banham on the historical list. Both scored 60 points as Brown initially set the record in 1987. Banham matched her performance during the 2016 season.

However, Lee now stands alone. The Wildcats star went 23-for-30 from the field against No. 14 Oklahoma. She was dominant on both ends of the floor as she added 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

Kansas State did much of their damage in the second quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Sooners 32-16 to take a halftime advantage. Lee was in full control as she scored 30 first-half points to outpace the Oklahoma defense.

“It’s crazy. I’m just so thankful for the people around me,” Lee said after the game. “My teammates for trusting me and my coaches trusting me. I thought it was going to be another Sunday.”

This Sunday turned out to be magical. Lee broke numerous records that also included setting a new Big 12 mark as well. Several teammates were appreciative of her effort. The Wildcats celebrated in the locker room after the big victory.

Lee elevated her game this season. She is experiencing career-highs across the board including seven games with 30 or more points. The Wildcats have found success as well. They are 15-4 overall and have won eight of their last 10 games.

This moment is one that Lee won’t forget as she made NCAA history in a special way.