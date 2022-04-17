Daily Sports Smile: C.J. Stroud pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins by wearing signature Ohio State jersey

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud took the field with a heavy heart on Saturday.

Stroud lost a good friend and mentor in NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Last Saturday, Haskins died in a fatal accident. He was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross the Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, FL.

During Ohio State’s spring game, Stroud honored Haskins in a special way. He wore Haskins’ No. 7 jersey on the first drive of the afternoon.

Stroud led the Buckeyes down the field and scored a touchdown. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Stroud to reporters that he wanted to make Haskins proud. He delivered with big moment in front of the Buckeyes fans.

"I thought it would be important for him to go out the right way," Stroud told Columbus Dispatch reporter Joey Kaufman. "So, I’m glad his last play at the ‘Shoe was a touchdown. I’m excited for that."

The sports world has continued to honor Haskins this week. The Buckeyes also held a moment of silence and released a video tribute on their social media accounts.

NFL fans have made donations to causes important to the late quarterback. Some donations were sent to the Northern Virginia animal and rescue agency.

Stroud already wears No. 7 for the Buckeyes. The number will have a new meaning as he enters the 2022 campaign. He mentioned that Haskins’ legacy will live on with the program.

"He changed the culture of quarterback here throwing for 50 passing touchdowns," Stroud said. "That’s what intrigued me to come here for sure, and then Justin (Fields) stamping that the next year.

"Dwayne’s legacy will live on."