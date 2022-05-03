Daily Sports Smile: Current coaches tee off with college football legends for charity tournament

A slew of current and former college football coaches will tee off Tuesday for a $330,000 charity purse at the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge in Greensboro, Georgia.

High-profile names such as Georgia's Kirby Smart and South Carolina's Shane Beamer will golf alongside former college coaches such as Steve Spurrier, Chan Gailey, Frank Beamer and Dan Mullen.

An 11-team field will compete for the prize donated to charity. Each team has two golfers. The teams were selected by balancing handicaps between teams, the Peach Bowl's website said.

The 18-hole tournament will be played under a two-man scramble format with Stableford scoring.

Proceeds from the event, which will be held at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta, benefit charities selected by the coaches. The first-place duo will split $60,000 between the two winning coaches' charities. The remainder of the purse will be divided according to the finish of the other teams.

Some of the interesting pairings include Beamer and Spurrier, the current and former head coaches at South Carolina. Another team features former Navy head coach Paul Johnson and current Army head coach Jeff Monken.

Since its creation in 2007, the Peach Bowl Challenge has contributed a total of $8.7 million in scholarship and charity, its website said.