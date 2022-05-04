Daily Sports Smile: College football player teams up with local business for 'six-finger' NIL deal

Kentucky defensive end J.J. Weaver is showcasing his uniqueness in a NIL venture with a local mortgage broker.

The All-SEC defender teamed up with Louisville-based Broker House Lending for a special "Six-Finger Home Loan Discount" campaign. Weaver has six fingers on his right hand.

In a video posted to the company's YouTube channel, Weaver lists six reasons to do business with Broker House Lending by counting down via his six fingers.

Weaver even breaks the fourth wall while addressing one of "J.J.'s top six," one of the most creative NIL campaigns out there.

"Broker House Lending hasn't raised their compensation since 2015," Weaver says, "even after paying me for this NIL deal."

Weaver revealed Broker House Lending's new "J.J.'s Six-Finger Discount," which he boldly says in the video required his "exclusive rights" for the company to use the deal.

"Call Broker House Lending," Weaver said as he signed off the video, "they got your six."