Daily Sports Smile: Notre Dame football spoofs 'The Hangover' to reveal new uniforms

The Fighting Irish went all out for their latest uniform reveal.

In an elaborate spoof of 2009's "The Hangover," members of the University of Notre Dame football team channeled one of the film's most iconic scenes in a cinematic video to unveil the team's special jersey to be worn for the 2022 Shamrock Series.

The game, scheduled to be played against BYU on Oct. 8, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which also played as the setting for "The Hangover."

Notre Dame posted the video to their Twitter account with first-year head coach Marcus Freeman playing Bradley Cooper's character from the film. Fighting Irish players Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey took on Zach Galifianakis' and Ed Helms' roles, respectively.

The scene depicts a "deal" going down between the current Fighting Irish and two Notre Dame alumni in Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., who say they have the team's new uniforms in tow. When Freeman and Co. don't receive the right uniform from the Golics, a search sends them to a hotel rooftop where they finally uncover the actual jerseys set to debut this fall.

MORE:Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on season opener with Ohio State: 'no lack of motivation'

The special uniforms feature white tops and white pants and gold chrome helmets. "Notre Dame" is written across the chest in gold with navy trim.

Responses to the video poured in from across the internet, including from actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who plays Mr. Chow in the infamous "Hangover" desert scene. He showed his stamp of approval by sharing the video with a green heart and laughing emoji.