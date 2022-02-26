Daily Sports Smile: Liberty Flames unveil baseball uniforms with epic Céline Dion rendition

The Liberty Flames brought the heat with their latest baseball uniform reveal. The Flames introduced new baby blue uniforms on their social media accounts.

However, they did it with bit of flair and style.

The Flames performed their rendition of Céline Dion’s classic “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Senior pitcher Dylan Cumming entered singing the classic hit. He reached home plate and ripped away his winter coat to reveal the new uniform.

The whole production included a light show and cool moments. The uniform reveal was a hit on Twitter with many blown away with the rendition.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky chimed in with a major applause. He wrote on Twitter that it was an “absolutely lights out” performance.

Dion recorded the song in 1996. It was on her fourth studio album Falling into You and one of her top albums globally.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Despite the positive views, some Ole Miss fans felt the uniforms were similar to the Rebels jerseys. Both are baby blue and have red color hues.

This season, Liberty opened with a series win against Florida. The Flames won two of three games against the highly-ranked Gators. They sit at 3-1 overall and are ranked nationally for the first time since the 2014 campaign.

The Flames begin a three-game home series against Winthrop this weekend.