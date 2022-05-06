Miami Grand Prix's F1 track circles Dolphins stadium. Check it out turn by turn

Staff Reports

USA Today

Hard Rock Stadium — home of the Miami Dolphins — has become a sports and entertainment destination, hosting pro and college football, international soccer, tennis and concerts. Now Formula One racing can be added to that list.

The Miami Grand Prix will run on a temporary track built on the grounds of the stadium. This is a first for F1, which usually runs races on existing city streets.

In addition to a challenging race course, other amenities have been added to the venue, including grandstand areas, paddock clubs and suites, restaurant and bar options, and fan zones.

Take a turn-by-turn tour of the race course and learn about the fan extras in an exclusive interactive story.