Daily Sports Smile: Caitlyn Jenner's new racing team off to perfect start at Miami Grand Prix

Caitlyn Jenner and her new racing team are off to a quick start to their inaugural season in W Series.

Jenner Racing took pole position and a maiden victory during the first race of the season with driver Jamie Chadwick posting the fastest time in qualifying and a Saturday win in the first of two W Series support races to be held ahead of Sunday's Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.

Jenner Racing is a new addition to W Series, a female-only racing series that competes on the undercard for F1 at numerous venues. Chadwick, the series' defending champion, is one of the top junior talents in motorsport.

Chadwick has a chance to claim victory again in the second race scheduled to take place Sunday before the F1 cars hit the grid. Miami is the first stop on an eight-venue schedule for W Series in 2022.

MORE:How Formula 1 arrived in Miami

Jenner herself is a former racing driver having finished fourth in the 1986 12 Hours of Sebring Grand Prix of Endurance. The 72-year-old publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015. Jenner is best known for winning the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Jenner serves as team principal for Jenner Racing and oversees all team activities. W Series is a spec series, which means all cars are essentially uniform and no car has an advantage over the other.

Jenner told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix she founded a W Series team because she "wants to see a woman in Formula One."

"I've always looked for an opportunity to get back into (motorsport) and certainly at my age it isn't going to be as a driver," Jenner told Sky Sports. "I heard about W Series and what they were doing and I am 100% in on promoting women's sports. ... It's so hard for women to move up the ladder. They can drive. It's not the driving. It's about all the things outside of racing you have to get right.

"They deserve to be there."

MORE F1 COVERAGE:Comparing Formula 1 drivers to top NFL quarterbacks: Which driver would be your favorite QB?

The last woman to race in F1 was Lella Lombardi in 1976. There have only been a total of 15 starts among women in F1 since its first grand prix was held in 1950.

Chadwick, 23, has a chance to be the next. She is signed to F1 team Williams in a development role.

"I want to help Jamie get to the next level," Jenner told Sky Sports.

Starting from pole position Sunday, Jenner and Chadwick have a chance to impress F1 teams who will be watching the action in Miami.