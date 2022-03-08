Daily Sports Smile: Sports bar dedicated to women's sports to open in Portland

There is a new sports bar in Portland, Ore. and it’s changing the game. This spring, The Sports Bra will open its doors for business. Owner Jenny Nguyen will do things differently as she is dedicating the bar to women’s sports.

Want to catch a WNBA game? How about gymnastics or softball? The Sports Bra has you covered with the biggest games. According to NBC affiliate KGW8, Nguyen said the bar concept aims to spotlight different sports and athletes in a major way.

“I want people to walk in the door just thinking this is a regular sports bar and feeling super comfortable,” Nguyen told KGW8. “And then when they sit down, they realize all the TVs are playing women's sports. They realize the flags on the wall or women's teams, the WNBA or Seattle Storm or the Thorns flag.”

The Sports Bra is set to open in April. The bar is located at Northeast 25th Avenue and Broadway in Portland.

Nguyen said that watching the 2018 NCAA Tournament Women’s Basketball National Championship Game inspired her innovate idea. She watched in a sports bar as Mississippi State and Notre Dame left it all on the hardwood.

As a veteran chef, Nguyen decided to mix her 15 years of experience with her sports passion. The bar will feature popular menu items like burgers and wings. However, it will also add its own flair to meet any dietary needs.

“I think having a place that normalizes women in sports would have helped me feel more sense of belonging,” Nguyen said in the KGW8 interview.

The Sports Bra also has a Kickstarter campaign to help with the grand opening. The funds will go towards supporting the business.

With a unique concept, Nguyen aims to build community, empower and promote women in sports.