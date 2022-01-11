Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts bowls 300 in perfect game

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is spending time at the bowling alley this offseason. The talented outfielder loves to bowl and turned in a perfect score this weekend. Betts posted on Instagram that he bowled a 300 in a recent game.

“This is how we roll!! Just call me Mr. 300,” Betts wrote on his Instagram account.

Betts is no stranger to perfect games. In 2017, Betts bowled a perfect game at a Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) World Series of Bowling tournament. He also competed in the 2019 PBA Celebrity Invitational that was hosted by Chris Paul.

Betts drew a lot of engagement from the post. Several MLB players from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Justin Turner reacted with comments. Pro golfer Brooks Koepka also was impressed with the stellar performance.

Betts looks to build off a solid 2021 season. He batted .264 with 23 home runs and 58 RBIs. He also added 10 stolen bases and scored 93 runs.

The former American League MVP is a key part of the Dodgers offense. He signed a 12-year, $365 million contract during the 2020 season.