Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani named MLB The Show 22 cover athlete

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will grace the cover of popular video game MLB The Show 22 this spring.

On Monday, the video game franchise made the announcement regarding the upcoming installment. Ohtani joins MLB Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. as Angels players to be featured exclusively with the video franchise.

Guerrero was the cover athlete for MLB 2006. It was final year under the 989 Sports series before San Diego Studio took over production of the game.

The studio released a special trailer to go alongside the announcement reveal. It was shared on across their social media accounts.

Ohtani turned in a stellar 2021 season. He was named the unanimous American League MVP after shining as a two-way player with the Angels. Ohtani had a .257 batting average with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 103 runs and 26 stolen bases in 155 games.

He also made 23 starts as a pitcher and turned in a 3.18 ERA over 130 1/3 innings pitched. As a result, Ohtani recorded a 9.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) to lead the league.

Several fans were wowed by his performance. Ohtani drew comparisons to MLB Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for his dominance on the field. Now, those fans will get to play as Ohtani once again in the latest installment of the game.

MLB The Show 22 is slated to be released across multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will also feature new dynamics and popular game modes such as Diamond Dynasty and Road to the Show.

Players can play across console platforms through online game features. MLB The Show 22 is expected to be released on April 5.