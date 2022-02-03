Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate Jackie Robinson by hosting students from his high school alma mater

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid a special tribute to MLB legend Jackie Robinson. On Monday, the Dodgers welcomed students from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif.

Robinson attended the high school and was a standout athlete in several sports.

In celebration of what would’ve been his 103rd birthday, the Dodgers hosted an event for the students to meet team personnel. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was in attendance alongside Robinson’s son, David.

Students got to ask questions and tour Dodger Stadium. They learned about Robinson and the historic run with the franchise. The Dodgers also made a special donation to the high school.

“Baseball is going to come and go for all of us, but your legacy and how you impact everyone around you, that is something that can and should last forever,” Roberts told the students.

Robinson left a legacy on the entire sport. He was the first African-American player to break the color barrier in 1947. He paved the way for other minorities to play in the league.

Each year, MLB celebrates Robinson on April 15. It is the day he appeared in his first MLB game with the Dodgers at Ebbets Field.

The league will celebrate the 75th anniversary this season. There will be special ceremonies and every team will wear No. 42 on the special afternoon.

Robinson spent his MLB career with the Dodgers. He was the 1949 National League MVP and was a seven-time All-Star. He also apart of the Dodgers 1955 World Series team.

For his Hall of Fame career, Robinson had a .311 batting average, 1518 hits, 137 home runs, 734 RBIs and 197 stolen bases.

His legacy will always be remembered. The No. 42 is retired across the league and Robinson’s impact will continue to be felt by the sport.