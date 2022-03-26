Daily Sports Smile: Kansas City Royals star Whit Merrifield thanks fans with free tickets

The 2022 MLB season is on the horizon. After agreeing to end the MLB lockout, every team is rapidly preparing for the upcoming campaign in spring training.

MLB Opening Day is scheduled for April 7. Each team will also play the full regular-season slate of 162 games.

Many MLB players thanked fans for remaining through the lockout period. Kansas City Royals star Whit Merrifield expressed his gratitude in a special way. He is offering free tickets to the Royals opening series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Merrifield will provide four tickets to each game. Fans were encouraged to send him the best photos of teammate Brady Singer.

Singer is expected start during the series. Merrifield had a little fun with Singer before revealing that he will choosing the lucky winners.

“Thanks for sticking by our side during the lockout,” Merrifield told the fan base in a tweet.

The Royals finished 74-88 last season. They enter the 2022 campaign looking to join the American League playoff mix.

Merrifield hit .277 with 10 home runs, 42 doubles and 74 RBIs last season. He added 40 stolen bases en route to an All-Star appearance.

He returns to a strong lineup consisting of teammates Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi among others. The Royals could also see top prospect Bobby Whitt Jr. make his MLB debut as well.