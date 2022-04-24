Daily Sports Smile: Miguel Cabrera receives warm welcome from members of exclusive 3,000-hit club

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera eclipsed an MLB milestone on Saturday afternoon. Cabrera recorded his 3,000th hit and became the 33rd MLB player enter the exclusive club.

The special moment came in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. Cabrera singled into right field and was showered with support from the Tigers' faithful. He also became the seventh player in MLB history to have 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

MIGGY 3K: Pitchers weigh in on what makes Miguel Cabrera a dominant hitter

Members of the 3,000-hit club congratulated Cabrera. The Tigers shared a special video that featured remarks from MLB legends Wade Boggs, George Brett, Rod Carew, Paul Molitor and Albert Pujols among others.

"Welcome to the club, buddy," Carew said in the video. "I knew that you had it in you because you used the whole field to hit. And you were very successful at doing that."

Cabrera has played 20 seasons in the Major Leagues. He began his career with the Florida Marlins before joining the Tigers ahead of the 2008 season.

Over the years, Cabrera has shined at the plate. He won two MVP awards, four batting titles, seven Silver Slugger awards and made 11 All-Star teams. He also has a Triple Crown to his credit (lead league in batting average, home runs, RBIs) and a 2003 World Series title.

HISTORIC JOURNEY: Inside Miguel Cabrera's milestone-filled climb with the Detroit Tigers to 3,000 hits

His best seasons came from 2010-2017. In that time span, he won back-to-back MVPs and made six All-Star appearances. He also hit 30 or more home runs in five of the eight seasons.

Cabrera’s dominance will likely lead to a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Brett believes it will be a well-deserved honor for the talented athlete.

"Congratulations on getting No. 3,000," Brett said. "It’s a great club and very, very happy that you joined it. On top of that, it is another great club to say you made 7,000 outs. Congrats and I will see you in Cooperstown soon pal."

The Tigers will conclude their series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.