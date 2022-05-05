Daily Sports Smile: Aaron Judge meets with young fan who received home run baseball

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge brought a huge smile to one of his biggest fans. On Wednesday, Judge met with nine-year-old fan Derek Rodriguez ahead of the Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rodriguez is a big Yankees fan. He went viral on social media after receiving a home run baseball from Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta.

In the sixth inning, Judge hit the game-tying home run into the second deck of the Rodgers Centre. Lanzillotta caught the baseball and immediately handed the baseball to Rodriguez. The cool gesture was followed by Rodriguez hugging Lanzillotta in a special moment.

"I was so happy and the first thing I wanted to do was hug him," Rodriguez told the YES Network after receiving the baseball. … "I was excited that he did that for me."

Judge met both Rodriguez and Lanzillotta ahead of Wednesday’s game. What transpired next was truly special.

Rodriguez was moved to tears in meeting his favorite player. He had a touching conversation with Judge and was excited to spend time together.

Lanzillotta also met with Judge. He later got nice gift from Blue Jays star George Springer. Lanzillotta received a signed jersey from the Blue Jays outfielder for his kindness shown in the moment.

"That is what’s special about this game," Judge said following Tuesday’s game. "It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear; everybody is fans, and everybody appreciates this game."

The Yankees and Blue Jays concluded their three-game series on Wednesday.