Daily Sports Smile: Los Angeles Angels honor beach culture with new City Connect uniforms

The Los Angeles Angels are riding a new wave.

On Monday, the Angels revealed their new Nike City Connect uniforms that honor Southern California and beach culture. The uniform features subtle elements that link fans to life at the beach.

Nike utilized vintage lettering to highlight local surf shops. The colorway features red cursive script to accentuate the cream uniforms. Player numbers are showcased with a diamond design that is a homage to the beach city signage.

The sleeve patch also pays tribute to the early railway that connected Southern California. The strips are designed and draw inspiration from retro surfboards.

"In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and nights at the ballpark," Angels president John Carpino said in a press release via MLB.com. "Our City Connect uniforms look to celebrate those traditions by bringing the local beach culture to the Big A."

The Angels also released a hype video alongside the announcement. Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, Anaheim Ducks legend Ryan Getzlaf and former World Series champion Mark Gubicza all made a guest appearance.

The video encapsulated the Angels traveling through the city in their new uniform. Actor John Stamos narrated the video that featured different montages of beaches around Los Angeles.

"We go with the flow, basking in the barrels, with eyes locked on the limitless horizon," Stamos narrated in the video.

The Angels will wear the City Connect uniforms against the New York Mets on Saturday night.