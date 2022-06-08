Daily Sports Smile: Max and Erica Scherzer paying dog adoption fees for large breeds

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife Erica are once again covering adoption fees to help dogs find loving homes through the Humane Rescue Alliance and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

The Scherzer's will cover fees for dogs over 30 pounds through June 10 at the Humane Rescue Alliance and June 12 at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

It isn't the first time the couple has covered adoption fees at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The Scherzer's did so for a week in August 2021 as a farewell to the city after Scherzer's seven season with the Nationals came to an end. The couple previously worked to make room for animals that had been moved due to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Erica is also on the board at the Humane Rescue Alliance and St. Hubert's.

The organization's website features a banner that reads, "Thanks to large dog lovers Max and Erica Scherzer, adoption fees for dogs 30 pounds and over are waived through June 10!"

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center is located in Madison, N.J. and is open daily for walk-ins until 6 p.m. The center has been operating for more than 80 years, according to its website.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has a Washington, D.C. adoption center located at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW. According to the website, appointments are available Tuesday through Sunday 12-6 p.m. ET. There is limited walk-in availability.