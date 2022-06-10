MLB's Play Ball Weekend aims to celebrate the game in more than 150 communities

Are you making plans to play catch this weekend? Or is it have a catch?

Regardless, Major League Baseball is encouraging lovers of the sport to get outside during Play Ball Weekend.

All 30 MLB teams and 120 minor-league teams will host events in their respective communities June 10-12 to celebrate the game and encourage kids to play the sport.

This is the sixth consecutive Play Ball Weekend, which MLB organizes with USA Baseball and USA Softball for kids of all ages.

Some MLB clubs, like the St. Louis Cardinals, will host events at their home ballparks. The Cardinals invite kids ages 3-7 to run the bases at Busch Stadium while older kids have the opportunity to learn from Cardinals alumni in an on-field clinic Friday and Saturday.

Others, like the Detroit Tigers, are partnering with local nonprofits to host events in the community. Along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, the Tigers will host a Pitch, Hit and Run competition Friday.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among clubs bringing MLB players to community-based events. Rays players Tyler Glasnow and Brandon Lowe will be on-hand at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new multipurpose field at the West Tampa Little League.

Here is a list of community events across the country.

American League East

The Toronto Blue Jays host free youth baseball clinics in Toronto for kids ages 8-12 Saturday at Christie Pitts Park from 9 a.m. ET to noon and 1-4 p.m. and Sunday at Scarborough Village Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

host free youth baseball clinics in Toronto for kids ages 8-12 Saturday at Christie Pitts Park from 9 a.m. ET to noon and 1-4 p.m. and Sunday at Scarborough Village Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Baltimore Orioles and Frederick Keys host youth softball and baseball players for a clinic in Frederick, Md. on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. ET.

and Frederick Keys host youth softball and baseball players for a clinic in Frederick, Md. on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. ET. The Tampa Bay Rays host two free Play Ball events for kids 14 and under on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., and Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.

host two free Play Ball events for kids 14 and under on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., and Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. The Boston Red Sox will host two Play Ball events. Saturday's events include entertainment for the Miracle League in Acton, Mass. Sunday's events take place in Lawrence, Mass., where a new RBI program was launched this season.

will host two Play Ball events. Saturday's events include entertainment for the Miracle League in Acton, Mass. Sunday's events take place in Lawrence, Mass., where a new RBI program was launched this season. The New York Yankees invite participants of the NYPD Blue Chips program to Yankee Stadium for a special youth parade and pregame ceremony ahead of Saturday night’s game versus the Cubs at 7:15.

American League Central

The Cleveland Guardians will host a Play Ball Weekend giveaway. The first 1,000 kids to RSVP by 9 a.m. on Sunday will receive a free Play Ball bat and ball set along with two free tickets to the series finale against the A’s this weekend.

will host a Play Ball Weekend giveaway. The first 1,000 kids to RSVP by 9 a.m. on Sunday will receive a free Play Ball bat and ball set along with two free tickets to the series finale against the A’s this weekend. The Kansas City Royals host a Play Ball clinic at a youth baseball field in Liberty, Mo., on Saturday morning.

host a Play Ball clinic at a youth baseball field in Liberty, Mo., on Saturday morning. The Detroit Tigers host a Pitch, Hit & Run competition Friday with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. On Saturday, they will hold Detroit PAL-Tiny Tigers mini-tournament and Rosedale Park Little League games and finish the weekend welcoming 1,000 kids for their Little League Takeover at Comerica Park Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

host a Pitch, Hit & Run competition Friday with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. On Saturday, they will hold Detroit PAL-Tiny Tigers mini-tournament and Rosedale Park Little League games and finish the weekend welcoming 1,000 kids for their Little League Takeover at Comerica Park Sunday at 1:40 p.m. The Minnesota Twins host Play Ball clinics Friday in North Minneapolis and Pine City, Minn., on Saturday. They host a Pitch, Hit & Run competition Saturday and will also highlight girls and women in baseball and softball with the Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational on Saturday. The weekend wraps with a partnership with Special Olympics Minnesota for a clinic centered around athletes, volunteers and participants with intellectual disabilities.

host Play Ball clinics Friday in North Minneapolis and Pine City, Minn., on Saturday. They host a Pitch, Hit & Run competition Saturday and will also highlight girls and women in baseball and softball with the Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational on Saturday. The weekend wraps with a partnership with Special Olympics Minnesota for a clinic centered around athletes, volunteers and participants with intellectual disabilities. The Chicago White Sox host a family-friendly tailgate in the Guaranteed Rate Field Gate 5 Plaza prior to the game against the Rangers on Sunday. The event runs from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

American League West

The Los Angeles Angels host a free youth baseball and softball clinic at the Great Park Baseball Stadium in Irvine, Calif., Saturday. Participants will receive an Angels hat, game tickets and a plastic bat and ball set. The four sessions, each two hours long, start at 9 a.m. PT

host a free youth baseball and softball clinic at the Great Park Baseball Stadium in Irvine, Calif., Saturday. Participants will receive an Angels hat, game tickets and a plastic bat and ball set. The four sessions, each two hours long, start at 9 a.m. PT The Houston Astros and the Astros Youth Academy host baseball and softball clinics Friday at select Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

and the Astros Youth Academy host baseball and softball clinics Friday at select Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. The Oakland Athletics host a Diamond Days event at the Coliseum Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon PT with free, family-friendly baseball and softball activities for kids ages 4-18.

host a Diamond Days event at the Coliseum Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon PT with free, family-friendly baseball and softball activities for kids ages 4-18. The Seattle Mariners host 1,000 families for a special Little League party Sunday ahead of their game against the Red Sox. Registration for the event is closed and at capacity.

host 1,000 families for a special Little League party Sunday ahead of their game against the Red Sox. Registration for the event is closed and at capacity. The Texas Rangers host several events starting Saturday when Rangers RBI baseball and softball play a full slate of games from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. CT at the Youth Academy fields. They host a free clinic at Globe Life Field Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

National League East

The Atlanta Braves will present Wiffle balls and bats to the first 3,000 kids who attend Sunday’s game against the Pirates at Truist Park. Fans can play Stick Ball in Power Alley in The Battery Atlanta from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30-1:30 a.m. Sunday. Kids have a chance to ask questions during Marvin Freeman and Terry Pendleton's Q&A at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

will present Wiffle balls and bats to the first 3,000 kids who attend Sunday’s game against the Pirates at Truist Park. Fans can play Stick Ball in Power Alley in The Battery Atlanta from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30-1:30 a.m. Sunday. Kids have a chance to ask questions during Marvin Freeman and Terry Pendleton's Q&A at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Miami Marlins host RBI baseball and softball games Saturday across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. They welcome fans to the Play Ball Summer Bash at Grapeland Park from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Pitch, Hit & Run competition will happen Sunday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Suellen H. Fardelmann Cooper City Sports Complex.

host RBI baseball and softball games Saturday across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. They welcome fans to the Play Ball Summer Bash at Grapeland Park from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Pitch, Hit & Run competition will happen Sunday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Suellen H. Fardelmann Cooper City Sports Complex. The New York Mets host an equipment donation drive at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

host an equipment donation drive at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The Washington Nationals host the Play Ball and Summer Reading Event at Walker Mill Regional Park on Saturday. The day will include a book reading with a Nats player. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. ET and the event begins at 10 a.m.

host the Play Ball and Summer Reading Event at Walker Mill Regional Park on Saturday. The day will include a book reading with a Nats player. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. ET and the event begins at 10 a.m. The Philadelphia Phillies host Pitch, Hit & Run and their youth softball and baseball clinics Saturday at Penn Academy Fields.

National League Central

The Milwaukee Brewers alumni, local high school baseball players and coaches host a free clinic from 9-11 a.m. CT Saturday at Baran Park in Milwaukee.

alumni, local high school baseball players and coaches host a free clinic from 9-11 a.m. CT Saturday at Baran Park in Milwaukee. The St. Louis Cardinals' Play Ball event takes place from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT on the field at Busch Stadium and at Ballpark Village. All participants will receive a Play Ball bat and ball set and two tickets to the Cardinals game either Friday or Sunday. Registration for the event is closed and at capacity.

Play Ball event takes place from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT on the field at Busch Stadium and at Ballpark Village. All participants will receive a Play Ball bat and ball set and two tickets to the Cardinals game either Friday or Sunday. Registration for the event is closed and at capacity. The Chicago Cubs host a youth baseball and softball festival at Gallagher Way Sunday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. CT. Show up and receive a complimentary Cubs Play Ball plastic bat and ball set and squish baseball. Participate in activities like running the bases, taking swings in the batting tunnel and meeting Clark the Cub.

host a youth baseball and softball festival at Gallagher Way Sunday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. CT. Show up and receive a complimentary Cubs Play Ball plastic bat and ball set and squish baseball. Participate in activities like running the bases, taking swings in the batting tunnel and meeting Clark the Cub. The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Play Ball experience as part of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Youth Sports Festival at Mellon Park on Saturday. The Pirates host a clinic Sunday at PNC Park for kids ages 5-14.

host the Play Ball experience as part of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth Youth Sports Festival at Mellon Park on Saturday. The Pirates host a clinic Sunday at PNC Park for kids ages 5-14. The Cincinnati Reds have three days of USA Softball C-Metro Tournaments at the Reds Youth Academy and at Landen Deerfield Park. The weekend concludes with the Reds' local Pitch, Hit & Run event Sunday.

National League West