Daily Sports Smile: MLB pitchers play tic-tac-toe on the mound

Facing off against each other in a game of baseball wasn't enough to quench the competitive thirst of two MLB pitchers Friday.

San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove and Colorado Rockies' Chad Kuhl started a tic-tac-toe game as they each took the mound at Petco Park. Musgrove started the game prior to the first pitch by drawing the grid in the mound with his cleat, making his first move with an X in the lower left corner.

When he took the mound for the first time, Kuhl followed by placing his O in the center. The two went back and forth throughout the game.

Musgrove and Kuhl were teammates on the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2018-2020.

“I didn’t tell him about that,” Musgrove explained how he started the game of X's and O's. “I just got out there and figured it would be fun, trying to keep it light. I love Chad.

"I know we’re both a little nervous going out there and facing each other, so I was just trying to have some fun and mess around a little bit.”

Kuhl agreed tic-tac-toe was a nice extension of their friendship.

“Kind of cool, just something different," Kuhl said. "I didn't expect it … It's just fun to kind of compete against each other.”

Even though there wasn't a clear winner in the tic-tac-toe game, Musgrove got the win as the Padres defeated the Rockies 9-0. He pitched for six innings with eight strikeouts and brought his ERA to 1.50 — the lowest in the league.

As for Kuhl, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, including a home run from Manny Machado.

Even if the actual game was disappointing, hopefully the tic-tac-toe was fun.