Daily Sports Smile: Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek wears 'dad cleats' for Father's Day

Major League Baseball makes a point to break out Father's Day accessories each season. Players don blue hats, socks and have the option to wear blue sleeves and batting gloves as well.

This year, however, Washington Nationals reliever Steve Cishek is taking the dad apparel to the next level.

Cishek rocked a familiar paternal look — white New Balance sneakers that were turned into cleats.

No players Sunday wore fanny packs or denim shorts, but Cishek definitely looked as though he planned to do some backyard grilling following the Nationals series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB provided some of its own flair this season as well — adding an apropos argyle print to their special Father's Day socks.

Cishek isn't the first player to lace up the dad cleats on Father's Day. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado wore a pair of white Nike cleats last season that was very similar to Cishek's New Balances.

Minor-league infielder Tyler Freeman channeled his grandfather in 2018 when he turned a pair of white New Balance sneakers into game cleats.

"Thank you @newbalance for letting me (turn) my grandpas shoes into cleats!" Freeman wrote on Twitter.

Not all custom cleats are required to give off dad vibes, however. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen broke out a pair of Vans hightops as cleats during a 2020 game, drawing the attention of many including former three-time All-Star pitcher Jered Weaver.

"By far the sickest thing I've ever seen on a baseball field!" Weaver wrote.