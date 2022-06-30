Daily Sports Smile: Young fan who battled cancer runs bases at Chicago White Sox game

Life has not been easy for seven-year-old Beau Dowling. As a toddler, he was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a tumor in the nervous system. He underwent treatment that included stem cell transplants and several rounds of chemotherapy before being cancer free. But recently, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had surgery this month.

The Chicago White Sox sought to give Dowling a day of happiness, inviting him to their game Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles. The team gave him a custom jersey, had him throw out the first pitch and gave him the microphone for official "play ball" directive to start the game.

The White Sox welcomed Dowling on the field for a "Home Run for Life," where he hit a pitch and ran the bases while players from both teams lined the diamond and gave him high fives. Southpaw, the White Sox mascot, cheered Dowling on as he crossed home plate.

After the home run trot, Baltimore's Trey Mancini shared a few words with Dowling as he has dealt with colon cancer.

“I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him that he was awesome,” Mancini said to the White Sox website. “I told him that I had cancer two years ago and I’m doing just fine now. And I know the same thing is gonna happen to him too. I just wanted him to know that.”

The White Sox lost to the Orioles 2-6, but they came back to close out the series with a 4-3 win Sunday — perhaps inspired by the courage and strength of a special little boy.

"That was just amazing,” Dowling's father, Jim, said of the special moment. He and his wife, Meg, were on the field along with Beau's six siblings. “From what I heard, it was just ‘Beau, keep fighting.’ … It was emotional.”