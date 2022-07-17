Daily Sports Smile: Alex Rodriguez partners with Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Alex Rodriguez wants kids to know they can do more than just run the bases. They can hire the people who run the bases. The MLB legend and Presidente beer have partnered with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to create the "Step Up to the Plate" initiative empowering college students to get into the business side of sports.

Rodriguez was part of a seminar last week where he spoke about his own journey as a sports professional. After playing professional baseball for 25 years, he became an entrepreneur and founded A-Rod Corp, an investment firm. He is also Chairman And Co-Owner of Presidente, a cerveza from his home country of the Dominican Republic.

In the conversation, which was also streamed on Instagram Live, he spoke on how sports gave him the ability to dream beyond his humble upbringing, being raised by a single mother in Miami.

"I come from very modest beginnings, but my dream and my vision was never modest," he said. "I think that's the one great thing about sports, it allows you to think big. It doesn't matter what color, what demographic, what part of the country or the world you come from."

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgDQjbZrd9f/

When asked why diversity is important, he cited his role as an executive fo Presidente beer as an example of the success of including other cultures in business.

"It's not because it's the right thing to do, sure, it's the right thing to do, it's 2022 and all of that," the three-time MVP said. "But I can tell and I have told things about Presidente beer that Anheuser-Busch did not know. Like the way that we grew up drinking beer at our house, why it was so important, how we drank it, the importance of the temperature of how you use it, why my uncles loved it so much."

Besides the cultural awareness that diversity brings to companies, there's a real financial advantage to hiring Hispanic students.

"If you think about the Latinos in this community in the U.S., we're doing over a trillion dollars in this U.S. economy," Rodriguez added. "In the next 10 or 15 years, it's going to be two trillion. So how can any company not think about tapping into this incredible community?...

"People say it's actually selfish to be diverse because you're going to be a better group."

This summer, the "Step Up to the Plate" program selected nine students to take part in a three-month paid internship with the sports marketing team at Anheuser-Busch where they learn about the business side of sports and the importance of diversity. The program sets up the students to have a job with the beverage company after graduation.

“We recognize that the need to diversify leadership in sports is greater than ever, and as a brand that champions the progression of Hispanic culture, we’re more than thrilled to announce this program,” Alex Monroy, Senior Brand Director of Presidente at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. “Step Up to the Plate is meant to bridge the gap between accessibility and opportunity for these students, and ultimately arm them with the tools and experience to 'Be the Presidente' of their career in sports.”