Daily Sports Smile: Nike hosts youth camp at Dodgers Dreamfield during MLB All-Star festivities

The 2022 MLB All-Star weekend was a special moment for multiple generations of stars and not just professional players. On Saturday, Nike partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to host a youth baseball camp at Dodgers Dreamfield at Los Angeles' Ramona Park housing project in Boyle Heights.

More than 150 children showed up for the event, which was part of Nike's Community Camp program. The participants went through a series of drills covering various baseball and softball skills and were taught the importance of a healthy lifestyle. They were also given lunch and a special edition T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

"Having the opportunities to meet with coaches and mentors on sports was really eye opening and lead me to learn and enjoy sports in new ways," Kiana Anaya, 14, said.

For Jesus Delgado, Site Director of Boys & Girls Club of Ramona Gardens, the event was a continuation of the work the Boys & Girls Club seeks to accomplish. He was appreciative to do something around the timing of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

"Sports help youth not just physically, but mentally and socially as well," he said. "This camp is a perfect way for our kids to make friends, have fun, learn teamwork, learn to play fair, and improve self-esteem.

The Ramona Gardens Dodgers Dreamfield was established in 2017 by the Dodgers Foundation as a way to create opportunity for kids to experience sports and wellness in the public housing community. It is one of more than 40 fields that the Dodgers have sponsored throughout the city.

"Dodgers Dreamfields give Los Angeles families safe havens and points of pride," Delgado said. "We are proud of our community and participation here at Ramona Gardens, and the Boys & Girls Club hopes that events like this will inspire kids to have fun, dream big and hopefully one day give back to their community.”

Over the weekend, the Dodgers Foundation also had members from the Boys & Girls Club spend some time at the Play Ball Park at LA Live, which was set up for fans to further engage with the Midsummer Classic. The kids got to participate in more baseball-related activities and hang out with MLB mascots.

A highlight of the All-Star Game was New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton winning the MVP award. Stanton grew up in Los Angeles in the shadow of Dodger Stadium.