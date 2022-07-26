Daily Sports Smile: MLB player finds creative way to stay cool, notches six-hit game

Amid a massive heat wave across much of the country, one MLB player found a creative way to stay cool.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. set up a makeshift fruit cocktail bar during the series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park last weekend.

Cameras caught Gurriel Friday night mixing diced fruit with apple juice and orange juice in a cup. He even had straws to complete the concoctions.

The snacks apparently provided the necessary refreshment, as Gurriel posted six hits during the Blue Jays' 28-5 win over the Red Sox Friday. The 28 runs were the most ever for Toronto and a franchise record for most allowed by the Red Sox.

The fruit cocktails worked so well Gurriel was back at it Saturday for the second game of the series. Sportsnet cameras showed Gurriel mixing pineapple, banana and watermelon with the various fruit juices and water.

On Sunday, when temperatures in Boston reached 100 degrees, Gurriel took to the shade of the dugout for his refreshments. One Twitter user photoshopped the character Norm Peterson from the Boston-based sitcom "Cheers" receiving a cocktail from Gurriel.

It remains to be seen whether Gurriel will keep making cocktails after the Blue Jays leave Boston. Gurriel's .417 batting average in the month of July ranks second in MLB.

