Daily Sports Smile: Red Sox to honor late broadcaster Jerry Remy during 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox will honor one of their most legendary ambassadors during the 2022 MLB season.

Jerry Remy, who died in October 2021 due to complications from lung cancer, broadcasted Red Sox games for 33 years after previously serving as the team's second baseman from 1978-84. Remy was 68 years old.

To honor Remy's legacy, the Red Sox announced Tuesday players would wear a season-long commemorative patch on their jerseys. The team also plans to celebrate Remy before their April 20 game at Fenway Park.

The commemorative patches display the name "Remy" in red lettering above a white "2," which was Remy's number as a player in Boston.

The exact details of the April 20 pregame ceremonies are not yet known. It's conceivable the Red Sox could posthumously retire Remy's No. 2, but that would likely require All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to change numbers.

Along with longtime broadcast partner Don Orsillo, Remy won four New England Emmy awards. Orsillo, who now broadcasts games for the San Diego Padres, was among the many who posted to social media at the time of Remy's death.

Remy was born in Fall River, Mass. and attended high school and college in New England before professional baseball. After his playing career, Remy served as the team's TV color commentator on New England Sports Network (NESN) until his death.