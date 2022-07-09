Daily Sports Smile: Red Sox Dominican Academy cheers on pitching prospect making MLB debut

Top pitching prospect Brayan Bello had plenty of people cheering him on as he made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox Wednesday.

Bello is considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball and the top arm in the Red Sox' farm system. He also had the support of the Red Sox Dominican Academy watching his debut from the Dominican Republic.

Players and coaches from the Red Sox Dominican Summer League teams held a watch party to see Bello, who is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, make his debut against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston.

As Bello attempted to work his way out of a first-inning jam, dozens of his countrymen chanted and cheered him on.

Bello eventually forced an inning-ending double play to close the inning, much to the delight of the crowd watching from the Dominican Republic.

The 23-year-old picked up a loss after allowing four runs over four innings but is expected to start again Monday for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox Dominican Summer League teams play at the El Toro Complex in El Toro, Dominican Republic. Bello pitched for one of the Red Sox' DSL teams in 2018, compiling a 6-2 record and 1.68 ERA in 13 starts.