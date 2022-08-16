Daily Sports Smile: Wynton Bernard helps Rockies win after 10 years in minor leagues

Ain't no mountain high enough to keep Wynton Bernard from achieving his childhood dream.

The 31-year-old made his major league debut Friday for the Colorado Rockies, helping the team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bernard's night was an eventful one. Batting from eighth in the lineup, he received cheers in the third inning when he stepped up to the plate for the first time.

"I never had anything like that,'' he said to ESPN. "That was incredible.''

He grounded out and then struck out in his second at-bat. But the seventh inning was his time to shine. Although he hit a grounder to third base and was initially called out, a Rockies replay challenge confirmed that Bernard did indeed get his first major league hit. The crowd erupted in joy.

The outfielder stole second base a few pitches later and then scored the final run of the evening on a sacrifice fly from Jose Iglesias to make a special night even more memorable.

“He contributed, which is what any player wants,” Rockies manager Bud Black told Rockies Magazine. “A player wants to contribute to a win, and he did that.”

According to MLB.com and STATS Inc., Bernard, who was 31 years and 322 days old, became the oldest player to make his debut with a hit and a stolen base in more than a hundred years. The last player to do so was Joe Delahanty, who accomplished the feat on September 30, 1907 at 31 years and 347 days old in his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bernard was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three years in their farm system before being released in 2014. He bounced around in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs and even played internationally in Mexico, Venezuela and Australia.

The joy started before he touched the field as Bernard Facetimed his mom to tell her he was called up from Triple-A in Albuquerque to The Show.

"I did it, mom," he said through tears. "I love you so much, thank you for everything, mom. Thank you. Thank you for supporting me. I couldn't do this without you."

"I love you so much," she said, equally moved. "You just fulfilled your destiny."

After the game, Bernard gave the ball he hit to his mother, a person so influential in helping Bernand reach the summit of his dreams.