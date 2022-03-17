Daily Sports Smile: NASCAR team to feature Stillman College for upcoming Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race

Stillman College will sponsor a race car during the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NY Racing will feature Stillman College during the race. The Historically Black College and University (HBCU) is the latest sponsor for the team. They join the Grambling State University and Florida A&M University as an HBCU sponsors for the No. 44 car.

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the race. Stillman College's signature will be highlighted across the navy-blue race car.

NY Racing is owned by entrepreneur John Cohen. This season, Cohen has featured HBCUs at different NASCAR races. Grambling State sponsored the No. 44 car at the Daytona 500 and Florida A&M was featured at the Pennzoil 400.

Stillman College president Cynthia Warrick announced the news in a press release. She was excited to be recognized by the NASCAR team.

"Stillman College is excited that NASCAR is partnering with HBCUs, to support diversity efforts in their racing cup series," Warrick said. "Having a Stillman-branded car in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 signals a major effort for NASCAR, and we are honored to be a part of this initiative. Plus, our car looks really cool."

This season, Biffle ranks 37th in the NASCAR point standings. He is a part-time driver after making a comeback from retirement. However, he has a lot of experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway with eight Top 10 finishes in his career.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Ryan Blaney won the annual race last season.