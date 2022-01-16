Daily Sports Smile: Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. receives December NBA Cares Community Assist Award

The NBA honored Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. this week. Jackson received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December. The NBA veteran left a sizable impact in the local community through his efforts supporting multiple initiatives.

Jackson was presented the award ahead of Friday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Last month, Jackson worked with different organizations to support local youth. He raised nearly $200,000 for local youth groups and helped 13 families alleviate housing costs during the holidays.

"Finding meaningful ways to support the youth and families in the city of Memphis is very powerful," Jackson Jr said in a press release. "My grandmother always reminds me that ‘to whom much is given, much is required,’ and that is how I want to live my life and honor the people around me.

"I’m humbled to receive this award for the month of December, and I will continue to support this great city and use my voice to continue to advocate for the greater good."

Jackson also hosted his first "Much Required" social-media fundraising campaign. It helped spread awareness and help local youth groups as well.

In addition to his charitable efforts, Jackson also helped raise awareness for election participation and discussed the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 on Jackson’s behalf to the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

This season, Jackson has played an integral role in the Grizzlies success. In his fourth season, he is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.