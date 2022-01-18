Daily Sports Smile: Charlotte Hornets join forces with NASCAR’s 23XI Racing for crossover event

The Charlotte Hornets are linking up with NASCAR for a special evening. The Hornets will partner with 23XI Racing to host a crossover event on Jan. 21. The event will coincide with the Hornets’ home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center.

23XI Racing is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin. Jordan also has ownership in the Hornets as well. The first-ever event will highlight both professional leagues and their work through collaboration.

The Hornets have promoted the event through social media. They sent personalized jerseys to the 23XI Racing team that includes Hamlin, Kurt Busch, and rising star Bubba Wallace. Busch is the newest member as his No. 45 Toyota Camry joins the team this season.

"The Hornets and 23XI Racing have much more in common than shared ownership; our principles and mission within the community are very much aligned," Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a press release. "Hosting 23XI Racing Crossover Night is a tremendous way to further strengthen our bond and open up future opportunities for collaboration between our organizations and leagues."

23XI Racing had a great campaign last season. Wallace became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in over 50 years. He won a rain-shortened race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

In December, Wallace said that working alongside Jordan has helped further his career. He told People Magazine that Jordan gave him an opportunity to shine.

"M.J. stepping up in a way that he did for me has been — you know, I don't know if I'll ever be able to thank him enough," Wallace said in the interview. "Just this opportunity this year and moving forward. He gave me an opportunity to shine and put my best foot forward."

Fans will be able to participate in special giveaways at the game. They will get the chance to view a 23XI racing show car in the concourse.