Daily Sports Smile: Brooklyn Nets create virtual 'Netaverse' to bring new game experience to fans

The Brooklyn Nets are expanding their fan experience to a new virtual realm. The Nets and broadcast affiliate YES Network unveiled their virtual “Netaverse” at the Barclays Center.

The “Netaverse” brings a unique spin to basketball games. It takes live images and creates lifelike 3D renderings in a matter of seconds. The technology is a similar concept to a video game that provides a 360-degree experience for fans.

The Nets debuted the technology against the New Orleans Pelicans this week. The YES Network put together a social video that explains their latest innovation.

"The Netaverse is an innovative video system made possible by over 100 high-resolution cameras surrounding the court which then feed into Cannon’s three-point video system that quickly generates lifelike 3D renderings in a matter of seconds," YES Network host Michael Grady described in the video.

The video featured stunning visuals of game action. Nets star Kevin Durant made a jump shot and James Harden nailed a three-pointer. The different camera angles also expanded the entire court. It allowed for fans to get a full scope of the in-game action.

"Barclays Center is the first arena with the cameras installed,” Grady said in the video. “The Nets are the first pro sports team in America to have this technology. We are honored to broadcast its debut on the YES Network.”

The Nets virtual technology is their take on the ever-expanding metaverse. Companies like Microsoft and Facebook have recently made a push towards the virtual reality platform.

The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements where users can connect in a virtual space. Some elements of virtual reality have already been in different video games such as Minecraft and Roblox among others.