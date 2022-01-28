Daily Sports Smile: Washington Wizards to honor local trailblazers during Black History Month

The Washington Wizards are shining a spotlight on local trailblazers in the DMV area. In February, the Wizards are planning to celebrate community members for Black History Month. The franchise plans to honor D.C. area trailblazers through several events.

Through a special campaign, the Wizards will have themed nights for six upcoming home games. The themed nights will celebrate achievements in sports, television and film, service and community, education, technology and health.

Some of the trailblazers that will be honored include former Georgetown head coach John Thompson Jr., surgeon Charles Drew, actress Taraji P. Henson, comedian Martin Lawrence and singer Marvin Gaye among others.

The Wizards will also spotlight the trailblazers on their social media platforms. One of the biggest events will be an HBCU night on Feb. 12. The Wizards will play the Sacramento Kings and plan to honor Howard University and Morgan State University.

Both colleges will play in the HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star Weekend. This season, the NBA will hold the All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH.

Along with the special events, the Wizards will also hold an essay contest for local students. The winners will receive a scholarship contribution from the team. Local Black-owned businesses will also get recognition alongside professional development and networking opportunities.

This season, the Wizards are 23-25 and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.