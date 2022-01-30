Daily Sports Smile: Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins supports local education with special initiative

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is giving back to local schools in a special way. This season, Jenkins continued his “Coach Jenkins Assists for Education” initiative by donating $10 for each Grizzlies assist throughout the year.

Jenkins set a team goal of $20,000 donated to the Memphis-Shelby County school students. So far, the Grizzlies have eclipsed 1,250 assists and raised over $12,500 through the initiative.

Jenkins told the Grizzlies official team website that supporting education is important as well as helping students succeed.

“The commitment is valuable because that is the commitment I’ve received in my life and hopefully it is something that continues to motivate our community to remain committed to helping our school systems, our teachers and our students, year in and year out,” Jenkins said in part of a statement. “The impact that we can make in our school system goes for a lifetime.”

Since becoming head coach, Jenkins has made a difference in the local community. He's donated $40,830 to local schools in two years with the program. Students are able to receive school supplies, clothing and essentials for learning.

The Grizzlies have a good chance to reach the desired $20,000 goal. The team averages 25 assists per game with All-Star point guard Ja Morant leading the way.