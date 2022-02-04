Daily Sports Smile: ESPN to produce first all women-led NBA national broadcast

ESPN will have a special NBA broadcast next week. On Thursday, the company announced the Feb. 9 telecast featuring the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will be led by all women.

The game will be led by veteran women in the industry. Beth Mowins is slated to be the play-by-play announcer on the call. She will be joined by NBA analyst Doris Burke and sideline reporter Lisa Salters during the game.

Behind the scenes, 33 women will handle production in Salt Lake City and at the ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

The broadcast is the first of its kind at the company. Mowins told the Associated Press that it’s exciting to be a part of the historic moment.

“I think it’s important to still celebrate some of these big milestones, but I really do believe we’re getting closer to the day where it won’t be such a big deal and it will be very natural and very comfortable,” Mowins said in the report.

This season, Mowins made history as she became the first woman to serve as ESPN play-by-play announcer for an NBA game. She worked the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks game last December.

The special announcement caught the attention of many on social media. Celebrities like tennis legend Billie Jean King applauded the historic moment.

The Warriors and Jazz are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The intriguing matchup is slated to feature some of the NBA’s top athletes in Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell.