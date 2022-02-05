Daily Sports Smile: Spurs honor former U.S. Congressman during Black Heritage Night

The San Antonio Spurs had a special guest in attendance to kick off Black History Month. The Spurs honored former U.S. Congressman Andrew Young during Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Young was celebrated for his terrific legacy. He served in several roles including the U.S. House Representatives, as a civil rights leader and U.S. Ambassador. Young was also the Mayor of Atlanta for many years.

The Spurs held a special tribute for Young. He was also part of a pregame panel to discuss his work and others advocating for African Americans and minorities. The Spurs shared the panel on their social media platforms.

Young reflected on his journey during the Civil Rights Movement. He worked closely alongside Martin Luther King Jr. as the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The duo had a great bond as they worked to change the framework of U.S. history.

“I still can’t make a speech without a quote of his (Martin Luther King) coming into my mind,” Young said during the panel. “We are a spiritual people and I sometimes think that God and his humor might have sent us here to save this nation.”

Young also played an important role in the 1996 Summer Olympics. He was also a co-chairman of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games that were held in the city.

The Spurs thanked Young for his impact in helping shape leaders. The team will continue to spotlight influential figures during Black History Month. They join many franchises around the league in showcasing those that have paved the way.