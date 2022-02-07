Daily Sports Smile: Atlanta Hawks teammates enrolled in virtual Harvard business course

Atlanta Hawks teammates Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari are headed to the classroom this semester. Both players are enrolled in a special business program at the Harvard Business School. The educational course is called “Crossover into Business” and began coursework earlier this month.

The NBA duo will take classes virtually and still balance their full team commitments. The program started in 2017 and has worked with several professional athletes. The coursework puts the athletes with an MBA student mentor.

Together, the athletes have an opportunity to learn business practices and decisions. Many utilize the skills learned for careers outside of their respective sports.

According to WSB-TV sports reporter Alison Mastrangelo, the course will run for three months and both players will be required to complete several assignments. Bogdanovic told Mastrangelo that the program has been a rewarding experience.

“Right after practice, jump into the homework, is going to be interesting,” Bogdanovic said after a recent practice. “It’s going to be fun. We already have a lot of free time after basketball so going to be a good time investment.”

Both Gallinari and Bogdanovic did not initially know they signed up for the same program. It works out that they could possibly study together within the course.

This season, the duo has strong chemistry on the court as well. Prior to Sunday’s action, Gallinari is averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. Bogdanovic has appeared in 34 games and averaged 12.7 points per game.

Both have been impactful off the Hawks bench. They also have starting experience and have big roles within the rotation.