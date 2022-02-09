Daily Sports Smile: Golden State Warriors reveal story behind Klay Thompson’s No. 11 jersey

One visit to a Golden State Warriors game and you will see a bevy of No. 11 jersey throughout the Chase Center.

Many fans adore Warriors star Klay Thompson. He is one-half of the team’s superstar backcourt alongside former NBA MVP Stephen Curry. Known as the “Splash Brothers,” Curry and Thompson have dazzled fans across the league.

However, have you ever wondered the meaning behind their jerseys? We know Curry wears No. 30 just as his father, Dell, did in the league.

But what about Thompson?

His dad, Mychal, also played in the league with several NBA franchises. However, he wore No. 43 in his 12-year career.

On Tuesday, the Warriors answered that question with a special video. Narrated by teammate Draymond Green, the Warriors shared the true story behind the number on Thompson's birthday.

“Behind every name is a number and behind every number is a story,” Green said in the video.

For Thompson, the story began as he lived in the 11th house on the 11th lane in a California neighborhood. Thompson also was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is currently in his 11th season with the organization.

The number is symbolic because of Thompson’s success. He is a three-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star. He is averaging 19.4 points in his career and has a 41.8 three-point percentage.

This season, Thompson has appeared in 12 games. He returned from multiple injuries that sidelined him since 2019.

In his return, Thompson has scored 20 or more points four times. Entering Tuesday, the Warriors are 41-13 and expected to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs.