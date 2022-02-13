Daily Sports Smile: NBA to support HBCU and local Cleveland communities during 2022 All-Star Game

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will be supporting the community during the 2022 All-Star Weekend. The NBA will partner with local Cleveland organizations to spotlight several causes including youth, education, food insecurity and economic inclusion among others.

Both All-Star teams will play for selected community initiatives. Team LeBron is slated to play for the Kent State I Promise Scholars program. Team Durant will play for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

In total, the NBA plans to contribute over $3 million to Greater Cleveland and HBCU communities.

"This is something that I envisioned for a long time," Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said in the announcement reveal. "For it to become a reality, now that I’m really up here playing for my kids that have been apart of my program for so long, it makes me extremely happy."

James started the I Promise program to help local kids gain an education. Since starting the program, James has helped several kids go to college.

The NBA will donate $1,900 for every assist in the All-Star game to both organizations.

"I’m looking forward to going out there and representing (the Greater Cleveland Food Bank) and coming home with a W," Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said.

There will also be a special events and initiatives for the community.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be celebrated with the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 19. The game will feature the Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams.

The NBA plans to donate $100,000 to each school. The game will also be simulcast across TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

The 2022 All-Star game will take place on Feb. 20 from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.