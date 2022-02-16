Daily Sports Smile: ‘Inside the NBA’ crew set for alternate All-Star game broadcast

The stellar “Inside the NBA” broadcast crew will be featured in a special way during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Turner Sports will simulcast the All-Star Game on TBS and TNT with the award-winning broadcast crew having a big role.

Dubbed “Inside the All-Star Game,” the dynamic group of host Ernie Johnson, NBA analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will provide all-access analysis during the annual event on Sunday.

The alternate show will include live audio from players on the court. TBS will broadcast the show with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green joining the crew with in-depth analysis.

Cue the entertainment.

The chemistry between the broadcast crew is sure to provide some fun moments. Special guests will include NBA stars Stephen Curry, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell among others.

Much like ESPN’s ManningCast, the alternate show aims to provide a different perspective from those close to the game. Over the years, fans have enjoyed the pregame spectacle on national NBA broadcasts.

Simulcasts have become popular across sports. ESPN had several simulcasts for the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game. CBS also simulcast the NFL Wild Card round on different networks like Nickelodeon.

Fans can also tune into the traditional game on the TNT broadcast. Announcer Kevin Harlan will be on the call with NBA analysts Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller. Turner Sports reporter Allie LaForce will have the latest from the court.

NBA Hall of Famers will join the traditional broadcast. They will reflect on the game and being members of the NBA 75th anniversary all-time team.

The NBA All-Star Game will tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.