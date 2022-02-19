Daily Sports Smile: NBA stars featured in LeBron James, Adam Sandler new Netflix movie 'Hustle'

LeBron James has teamed up with comedian Adam Sandler for a big screen venture.

On Friday, Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming movie “Hustle.” The film was co-produced by James’ SpringHill Entertainment, Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Sandler stars as a basketball scout that discovers a generational player with a tough past. The duo bond as they are looking for a second chance. They head to the United States for a shot to make the NBA.

Netflix released a look at the trailer on their social media platforms. The film is expected to be released on June 10.

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez plays opposite Sandler in the film. However, there are more cameos from NBA stars as well.

The group includes Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon and Boban Marjanovic.

Former NBA stars Kenny Smith and Mark Jackson also make a special appearance.

Many players promoted the movie by wearing a special red hoodie this month. The hoodies had special messages that were motivational in tone.

Last year, Sandler went viral for his pickup game with the NBA stars in Philadelphia. During filming, a select group ran a couple of games at a nearby basketball gym. Sandler showed off his skills with some nice plays on the court.

The film rounds out the cast with major actors including Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and Queen Latifah among others.