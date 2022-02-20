Daily Sports Smile: NBA star Trae Young honored with jersey retirement at high school alma mater

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young received a major honor this weekend. On Friday, Young returned home to Oklahoma for his jersey retirement at Norman North High School.

Young celebrated the moment in style. He was joined by former teammates as his No. 11 jersey was officially raised to the rafters. The Hawks superstar told local reporters that he always dreamed of the special moment.

“It’s crazy as I was here not too long ago,” Young told reporters, via KFOR 4 sports anchor Dylan Buckingham. “I’m still playing and still in my career obviously. … For me to do this early is unbelievable, but I know I got a long way to go, and I am going to keep going.”

Young burst onto the scene at Norman North. He averaged 42.6 points per game as a senior and led the team to the state title game. He later signed with Oklahoma and led the NCAA in scoring and assists during his freshman season.

The Hawks acquired Young in a trade during the 2018 NBA Draft. In his fourth season, Young is headed to his second All-Star game and is averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Now, Young is the first Norman North athlete to have his jersey retired.

“I was working for this moment, but I never believed that it would come true like it is now,” Young said. “It came so quick, and I want to keep going and keep working.”

The Hawks currently sit at 28-30 overall this season. Young will look to improve the team's position in the second half of the NBA campaign.