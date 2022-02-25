Daily Sports Smile: NBA players showcase art skills by recreating signature paintings

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend provided a lot of noteworthy moments. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shined on the court. NBA legends stepped into the spotlight to commemorate the league’s 75th Anniversary team.

However, there was also fun to be had off the court. Several NBA players tested their artistic skills by recreating signature paintings during the weekend. The players were all smiles as they put their spin on the art canvas.

NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Jarrett Allen and Tyrese Haliburton were among many to break out the paint brushes. They were inspired by the artistic group NBA Paints that creates paintings based on athletes throughout the league.

Allen tried his hand at recreating the “Ferret Allen” painting. The original piece features a ferret that is wearing Allen’s No. 31 jersey. Allen said he was looking forward to the special activity.

“This is the one thing I was looking forward to,” Allen said in a video shared by the NBA on TNT social media account. “I stayed around just to do this.”

Some of the other cool artwork included Haliburton painting a caricature of himself as a Reese’s Peanut Buttercup. Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony had a caricature named “Mole Anthony” to play off his name. Magic teammate Jalen Suggs had a painting of himself wearing UGG boots.

The players had a good time with the activity. It was another way for them to interact and celebrate their accomplishments during the All-Star Weekend.

“Fire. This was fun,” Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey said after finishing his painting.

The NBA began the second-half of the regular season on Thursday. After a successful All-Star Weekend, teams have turned their attention towards the postseason push.