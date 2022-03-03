Daily Sports Smile: NBA celebrates 60th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

NBA fans have all heard the Wilt Chamberlain story. It’s arguably the greatest individual accomplishment in league history.

Chamberlain scored 100 points against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. The feat was quite remarkable given that Chamberlain made 36 field goals and went 28 of 32 from the free-throw line.

To put it in context, the Philadelphia Warriors won 169-147 against the Knicks. Chamberlain outscored the game’s next highest scorer by 61 points.

What’s even crazier? The NBA didn’t televise the game and less than 5,000 people got to witness the iconic moment.

On Wednesday, the NBA celebrated the accomplishment in style.

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks met on the hardwood to pay homage to Chamberlain. The game featured current NBA standouts in James Harden, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

To this day, no player has come close to breaking the record. In 2006, late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. There have also been a handful of 70-point games as well.

Still, Chamberlain stands alone. His record is woven into the fabric of NBA history. For six decades, the record has stood the test of time.

With the NBA celebrating its own 75th Anniversary, Chamberlain is a huge part of the league’s foundation. He is apart of that anniversary team and one of the top athletes to ever grace the basketball hardwood.

The NBA has seen many feats over time. Chamberlain scoring 100 points unites the history of the league to the next generation.